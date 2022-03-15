Batherson says he never heard from Dell after hit that injured him

Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson is closing in on a return after missing two months with a high-ankle sprain.

The 23-year-old winger, who has 13 goals and has tied his career-high with 34 points in 31 games this season, said he could be back as soon as March 26 against the Florida Panthers, or March 29 against the Nashville Predators.

"I'm feeling like I could be back for the Florida game or the Nashville game on the road," Batherson said Tuesday. "I don't have any lingering effects. I was nervous for the first practice with all the timing but its feeling pretty good the last couple of days."

Batherson was forced to miss his first-ever All-Star Game due to the injury, which occurred when he was unexpectedly hit by Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell in a late-January game.

Dell appeared to shove Batherson with his right shoulder as he was attempting to skate behind the net, sending the winger feet-first into the boards. Dell was suspended three games by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for inference and placed on waivers days later by the Sabres. He has been playing in the AHL with the Rochester Americans since.

Batherson confirmed Tuesday that Dell did not reach out to him following the injury.

"I've never heard from him after the hit, so... oh well," Batherson said. "It's in the past."

Batherson did, however, receive advice from Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby on recovering from a high-ankle sprain, which he said he appreciated.

Batherson - I chatted with Crosby. He had a high ankle sprain. He said he was about 2 and half months. He said to take it slow. Its a weird injury.

With the Senators out of the playoff race and the regular season starting to wind down, Batherson said he has a simple goal for the rest of the year.

"I just want to get the chance to finish the season and find my game again," Batherson said.