Sens' Batherson not worried about contract; aims to take game to next level

The Ottawa Senators and forward Drake Batherson have come to terms on a six-year, $29.85 million contract, the team announced on Friday. The contract holds an average annual value of $4.975 million.

Batherson, 23, scored 17 goals and added 17 assists in 56 games in 2020-21, his first full season with the Senators. His 17 goals were tied for second-most on the team.

"Drake represents an integral component of our future at forward," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "Dating to his first pro season, he has steadily progressed to the point where he is now widely recognized as a bonafide top line NHL winger. He possesses a strong ability to play at both ends of the ice, is a key powerplay contributor and someone we expect to be a prominent player for us for several years to come."

The Fort Wayne, IN, native has 23 goals and 30 assists in 99 career games. Batherson was selected in the fourth round (No. 121 overall) by the Senators in the 2017 NHL Draft.