The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Drake Batherson in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Batherson, 23, is the Sens' leader in goals (seven), assists (nine) and points (16) this season.

The Senators currently have nine other players in COVID protocol, including Nikita Zaitsev, Matt Murray, Alex Formenton, Josh Brown, Victor Mete, Connor Brown, Dylan Gambrell, Nick Holden and Austin Watson as well as associate coach Jack Capuano.