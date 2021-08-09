The Ottawa Senators reached an affiliation agreement with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators on Monday.

The deal, which was made in conjunction with the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators, has an initial duration of one season.

"We're pleased to partner with the Gladiators and to have Atlanta serve as our ECHL affiliate next season," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. "Our prospects who spend time in the ECHL in 2021-22 will be well served under a coaching staff led by Jeff Pyle who we know will positively impact our players' development."

The Gladiators served as the Boston Bruins' ECHL affiliate from 2015-16 through 2019-20 before opting out of last season due to COVID-19. The team will begin its regular season this year on Oct. 23.