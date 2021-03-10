Ottawa Senators forward Colin White will not return to Wednesday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers with a lower-body injury after falling awkwardly into the end boards in the second period, the team has announced.

Injury update: After sustaining a lower-body injury during the second period tonight in Edmonton, #Sens forward Colin White will not return to this evening’s game. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) March 11, 2021

White was coming in on the forecheck when he appeared to lose an edge and crashed legs first into the boards.

The 24-year-old had to be helped off the ice and was not able to put any weight on his left leg, he went straight to the dressing room.

White has seven goals and six assists in 25 games this season for the Senators.

Senators forward Ryan Dzingel also needed to be helped off the ice in the third period of Wednesday's game, he went straight to the locker room holding his right leg after hitting the boards.