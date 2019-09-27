Ottawa Senators forward Rudolfs Balcers (LBI) is out indefinitely due to a lower-body injury, general manager Pierre Dorion said Friday.

Balcers, who scored five goals and posted 14 points in 36 games with the Senators last season, is currently undergoing further testing to determine a timeline.

Balcers will be out of the lineup for "some time" with a lower body injury. More tests required according GM Pierre Dorion. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) September 27, 2019

Acquired from the San Jose Sharks last fall, Balcers posted 17 goals and 31 points in 43 games with the AHL's Belleville Senators last season.

The Latvian winger was drafted by the Sharks in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.