Senators nab Stutzle with third overall selection

Ottawa Senators prospect Tim Stutzle is set to undergo surgery after suffering an arm injury while training, the Mannheim Eagles announced Tuesday.

The team said Stutzle, who the Senators selected third overall in last week's draft, sustained the injury on Monday is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks after surgery on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Stutzle scored seven goals and added 27 assists over 41 games with the Mannheim last season in Germany.