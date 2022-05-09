Senators fire McGuire after less than a year in front-office role

Pierre McGuire's time with the Ottawa Senators appears to be over after just one season.

The Senators parted ways with McGuire on Monday, less than a year after he joined the franchise's front office as senior vice president of player development.

Confirmation from the Sens on Pierre McGuire being let go by the organization. “We thank Pierre for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavours.” #Sens — AJ Jakubec (@TheSuperAJ) May 9, 2022

A long-time NBC and TSN broadcaster, McGuire previously worked for the Senators as an assistant coach during the 1995-96 season. He also was an assistant coach during the Pittsburgh Penguins' Stanley Cup-winning season in 1991-92 and spent three years with the Hartford Whalers, serving as head coach for 67 games during the 1993-94 season.

He was hired by the Senators in the vice president role on July 12 of last year.

The Senators finished the 2021-22 season with a 33-42-7 record, missing the playoffs for the fifth straight year.