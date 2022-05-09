Pierre McGuire's time with the Ottawa Senators appears to be over after just one season. 

The Senators parted ways with McGuire on Monday, less than a year after he joined the franchise's front office as senior vice president of player development.

A long-time NBC and TSN broadcaster, McGuire previously worked for the Senators as an assistant coach during the 1995-96 season. He also was an assistant coach during the Pittsburgh Penguins' Stanley Cup-winning season in 1991-92 and spent three years with the Hartford Whalers, serving as head coach for 67 games during the 1993-94 season.

He was hired by the Senators in the vice president role on July 12 of last year.

The Senators finished the 2021-22 season with a 33-42-7 record, missing the playoffs for the fifth straight year.