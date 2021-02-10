Ottawa Senators forward Artem Anisimov, Vancouver Canucks winger Loui Eriksson, Dallas Stars defenceman Taylor Fedun were placed on waivers Wednesday.

Anisimov has one assist in four games this season and is a minus-3. The 31-year-old, who last played against the Canucks on Jan. 25, carries a $4.55 million cap hit this season in the last year of his current contract.

Eriksson made his season debut for the Canucks on Feb. 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, going without a point as a minus-2 in 9:16 of ice time. He went unclaimed after being placed on waivers by the Canucks prior to the season.

The 35-year-old is signed through next season at a $6 million cap hit.

Fedun has yet to appear in a game with the Stars this season. He had two goals and nine points in 27 games last season. The 32-year-old carries a $737,500 cap hit through this season.

