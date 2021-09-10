Senators will host full capacity at CTC for fully-vaccinated fans only

The Ottawa Senators announced on Friday that the team, in accordance with the province of Ontario and Ottawa Public Health, will allow only fully vaccinated fans (completed at least 14 days prior) at their home games at Canadian Tire Centre and will have the ability to host games at full capacity.

The Senators added that while the provincial requirement is not officially in place until Wednesday, Sept. 22, the arena will require proof of vaccination, photo identification and mandatory mask wearing from Sept. 18 onwards.

Opening night at Canadian Tire Centre is on Oct. 14 when the Senators host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The team will launch its 2021-22 season on-sale campaign on Monday.