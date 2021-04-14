Matt Murray is poised to make his first start since March 10 on Wednesday when the Ottawa Senators host the Winnipeg Jets.

Murray, who has been sidelined with an upper-body injury, was the first goalie off the ice during Wednesday's gameday skate.

The 26-year-old has a 7-12-1 record with a .880 save percentage and a 3.84 goals-against average this season, his first with the Senators.

Anton Forsberg started six of the past Senators past eight games after being claimed off waivers in March. He has a 2-3-1 record with a .910 save percentage and a 3.18 GAA this season.