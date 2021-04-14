Murray set for first start since March 10

Matt Murray is poised to make his first start since March 10 on Wednesday when the Ottawa Senators host the Winnipeg Jets.

Murray, who has been sidelined with an upper-body injury, was the first goalie off the ice during Wednesday's gameday skate.

Matt Murray has left the ice first.

Tonight's likely starter. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) April 14, 2021

The 26-year-old has a 7-12-1 record with a .880 save percentage and a 3.84 goals-against average this season, his first with the Senators.

Anton Forsberg started six of the past Senators past eight games after being claimed off waivers in March. He has a 2-3-1 record with a .910 save percentage and a 3.18 GAA this season.