Sens G Murray suffers injury in warmup
Ottawa Senators starting goalie Matt Murray sustained an upper-body injury during warmups Sunday night and is out for their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
TSN.ca Staff
Backup Joey Daccord will be between the pipes while Kevin Mandolese has been recalled from the team's taxi squad on an emergency basis.
The 26-year-old Murray has a 7-12-1 record with a 3.84 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage over 22 games with the Sens this season.