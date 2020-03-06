Sens' game in San Jose still on schedule despite coronavirus concerns

Arthur thinks coronavirus is 'about to be' a huge issue for sports in North America

SAN JOSE, Calif. — It appears the Ottawa Senators' road game against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night is still on despite a recommendation to cancel large gatherings in the county where the arena is located.

The Sharks have tweeted there will be a book drive at Saturday's game and the program director for TSN 1200 AM says the Senators' radio play-by-play crew travelled with the team to San Jose this morning.

The Sharks opted to play a home game Thursday against the Minnesota Wild after Santa Clara County recommended cancelling large gatherings because of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As of Thursday, 20 people had tested positive for the virus in Santa Clara County and the announced attendance at the game was a season-low 14,517.

A Senators spokesman says the team has been in regular consultation with their doctors and any decision on scheduling would be made by the NHL.

The NHL and the Sharks did not immediately respond to interview requests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020.