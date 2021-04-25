2h ago
Sens’ Murray exits early with lower-body injury
Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray had his night come to an end early on Saturday. The 26-year-old sustained a lower-body injury early in the second period against the Vancouver Canucks.
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray had his night come to an end early on Saturday.
The 26-year-old sustained a lower-body injury in the second period against the Vancouver Canucks.
Injury update: #Sens goaltender Matt Murray has sustained a lower-body injury and will not return to tonight's game in Vancouver.— Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) April 25, 2021
Murray missed time earlier this season due to an upper-body injury and is 3-1 with a 1.25 goals against average in his return to the lineup.
On the season, the Senators netminder is 10-13-1 with a 3.39 GAA.
The injury comes after goalie Anton Forsberg was hurt during Ottawa’s pre-game warmup and was forced to miss the game.
Marcus Hogberg, the team’s third goalie, was thrust into action with both goalies out of the lineup.