Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray had his night come to an end early on Saturday.

The 26-year-old sustained a lower-body injury in the second period against the Vancouver Canucks.

Murray missed time earlier this season due to an upper-body injury and is 3-1 with a 1.25 goals against average in his return to the lineup.

On the season, the Senators netminder is 10-13-1 with a 3.39 GAA.

The injury comes after goalie Anton Forsberg was hurt during Ottawa’s pre-game warmup and was forced to miss the game.

Marcus Hogberg, the team’s third goalie, was thrust into action with both goalies out of the lineup.