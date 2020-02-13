Smith: Ryan still 'a couple of weeks away'

Smith says Ryan is still a couple weeks away

According to Ottawa Senators head coach DJ Smith, Bobby Ryan is a couple of weeks away from playing.

DJ Smith says Bobby Ryan is a couple of weeks away from playing. #sens — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) February 13, 2020

On Nov. 20, Ryan left the team indefinitely and entered the NHL/NHLPA assistance program. He returned skating with the team in practice on Feb. 5.

Ryan has two years left after this season on a seven-year, $50.75 million contract ($7.25 million AAV) he signed in October 2014.

In 16 games this season, Ryan has one goal and four points. He was drafted second overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the 2005 NHL Draft. Ryan was acquired by the Senators in July 2013 in exchange for Jakob Silfverberg, Stefan Noesen and a 2014 first-round pick.