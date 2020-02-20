58m ago
Sens, Pageau commence contract talks
The Ottawa Senators and Jean-Gabriel Pageau have started contract talks, according to a report from TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
TSN.ca Staff
Pageau, who is No. 3 on TSN's Trade Bait list ahead of Monday's Trade Deadline, has 24 goals and 16 assists in 58 games for the Senators this season.
The 27-year-old is in the final year of a three-year, $9.3 million deal with the Sens that carries a cap hit of $3.1 million this season.