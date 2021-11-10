The Ottawa Senators placed Josh Brown in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, bringing the team's total to six players and one associate coach in the protocol.

This is the 7th member of the #Sens organization (6th player) to go into COVID-19 protocol.



It’s the NHL’s decision on whether they’ll postpone games, but there’s no specific number of players that need to be in protocol for that to happen, rather it’s a case by case basis. https://t.co/AkAxRyoSJ9 — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) November 10, 2021

Brown logged 15:32 of ice time as the shorthanded Senators lost 3-2 to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

“Proud of the group, with the guys that were out and the effort that we gave,” Ottawa head coach D.J. Smith said after the loss. “If we keep playing with that effort and that hunger, not only will wins come, but the morale in general will be better."

Ottawa defenceman Victor Mete was added to the protocol Tuesday, one day after Connor Brown and Dylan Gambrell were added to the COVID-19 protocol. Defenceman Nick Holden and associate coach Jack Capuano were placed in the protocol on Sunday, while forward Austin Watson was placed in protocol last week.

The Senators will host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.