Insider Trading: Trotz likely to make decision by July 1; Petry next to move for Montreal?

A downtown Ottawa arena could move closer to fruition for the Senators on Thursday.

TSN contributor Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports that the National Capital Commission is expected to announce a preferred bidder for the LeBreton Flats project on Thursday. Garrioch notes that it is believed that late Senators owner Eugene Melnyk signed off on a development proposal for a downtown arena prior to the Feb. 28 deadline for expressions of interest. Melnyk, who bought the Senators in 2003, died on March 28 following a lengthy illness at the age of 62.

In April, the NCC announced that there were "multiple" expressions of interest for the land, which lies just west of Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood, close to the downtown core. The NCC revealed in 2019 that in public consultations, a new arena was of great interest.

“The most frequently cited examples of a potential major attraction were a new hockey arena or major event centre,” the NCC said in a master concept plan. “While there is not unanimous support for such a facility, it was the most frequently discussed topic.”

Garrioch notes that the relative silence surrounding the proceedings is because bidders are not permitted to speak publicly about it under the penalty of potential disqualification.

“Proponents are not permitted to make any public announcements, comments or media releases, including creating content on social media, pertaining to the details of their submissions as part of the REI process,” the NCC wrote in its “Building LeBreton” document. “Contravention of this provision is grounds for disqualification, at the sole discretion of the NCC.”

The Senators have not played in Ottawa proper since the opening of the Canadian Tire Centre (then called the Palladium) in 1996. The franchise spent the first four years of its existence playing out of the Ottawa Civic Centre, home of the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67's.