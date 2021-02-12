Ottawa Senators head coach DJ Smith says goaltender Matt Murray is out with an upper-body injury and will not play Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Marcus Hogberg will start with Filip Gustavsson as the backup.

Hogberg, 26, is 0-5-0 with an .836 save percentage and 4.88 goals-against average this season.  

The Senators are currently in the midst of a four-game losing streak and sit last in the North Division.