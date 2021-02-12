Sens' Murray out vs. Jets, day-to-day with UBI

Murray out Saturday with upper-body injury, Hogberg to start against Jets

Ottawa Senators head coach DJ Smith says goaltender Matt Murray is out with an upper-body injury and will not play Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets.

DJ Smith - Matt Murray wont play tomorrow. Upper Body Injury. Hogberg will start and Gustavsson will back up. We will re-evaluate after tomorrow's game see where we go from there. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) February 12, 2021

Marcus Hogberg will start with Filip Gustavsson as the backup.

Hogberg, 26, is 0-5-0 with an .836 save percentage and 4.88 goals-against average this season.

The Senators are currently in the midst of a four-game losing streak and sit last in the North Division.