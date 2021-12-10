The Ottawa Senators placed defenceman Michael Del Zotto on waivers Friday.

Del Zotto is in his first season with the Senators, having joined the team on a two-year, $4 million deal as a free agent in July.

#Sens have waived Michael Del Zotto. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) December 10, 2021

The 31-year-old has two goals and six points in 10 games with the team this season. He posted four goals and 13 points in 53 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets last season.

A veteran of 720 NHL games, Del Zotto has 62 goals and 259 points in his NHL career since being selected 20th overall by the New York Rangers in the 2008 NHL Draft.