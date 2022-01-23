The Ottawa Senators are hopeful that defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and forward Connor Brown can return to the team after the all-star break, which is scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 5.

Zaitsev, 30, has not played since Dec. 16 after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Tampa Bay Lightning.. He has one goal and one assist in 22 games this season, his third with the Sens.

Brown, 28, sustained a broken jaw after taking a puck to the face in warmups prior to the team's win over the Calgary Flames on Jan. 13. Brown has five goals and 19 points in 26 games this season, his third with the Senators.