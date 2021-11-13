1h ago
Senators place D Zaitsev back in COVID protocol
The Ottawa Senators have placed defenceman Nikita Zaitsev in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced on Saturday. Jacob Bernard-Docker will make his 2021-22 debut this evening against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
TSN.ca Staff
The Ottawa Senators have placed defenceman Nikita Zaitsev in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced on Saturday. Jacob Bernard-Docker will make his 2021-22 debut this evening against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Zaitsev was placed in the protocol prior to warmups on Thursday but was removed and participated in practice on Saturday before being put back into the protocol.
Zaitsev joins eight other Senators in the league's health and safety protocols.