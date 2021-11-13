The Ottawa Senators have placed defenceman Nikita Zaitsev in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced on Saturday. Jacob Bernard-Docker will make his 2021-22 debut this evening against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Zaitsev was placed in the protocol prior to warmups on Thursday but was removed and participated in practice on Saturday before being put back into the protocol.

Roster update: The #Sens have placed defenceman Nikita Zaitsev in the NHL's covid-19 protocol.



Defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker will make his 2021-22 @NHL season debut this evening vs @penguins in place of Zaitsev. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) November 13, 2021

Zaitsev joins eight other Senators in the league's health and safety protocols.