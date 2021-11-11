Ottawa Senators defenceman Nikita Zaitsev has entered the league's COVID-19 protocols, it was announced Thursday night.

This makes him the ninth member of the Sens in COVID-19 protocol.

In Zaitsev's absence, Lassi Thomson will make his NHL debut against the Los Angeles Kings, who play the Sens at Canadian Tire Centre Thursday evening.

Both Matt Murray and Alex Formenton were placed in COVID-19 protocol earlier on Thursday, joining Josh Brown, Victor Mete, Connor Brown, Dylan Gambrell, Nick Holden and Austin Watson as well as associate coach Jack Capuano.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the chief medical officers from both the NHL and NHL Players' Association were monitoring the situation as of Thursday morning.

After their matchup with the Kings, Ottawa is next scheduled to be in action Saturday at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins.