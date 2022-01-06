8h ago
Senators' Zaitsev could be out longer than expected with heel inury
Ottawa Senators defenceman Nikita Zaitsev is now likely to be sidelined for five weeks with a heel injury suffered in December, head coach D.J. Smith said on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
After suffering a lower-body injury on Dec. 16 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the 30 year old was initially expected to be out three to four weeks.
Due to postponements, Zaitsev has only missed two games.
Zaitsev has one goal and one assist in 22 games this season.