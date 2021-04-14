Jacob Bernard-Docker, welcome to the NHL.

Bernard-Docker makes his NHL debut Wednesday night for the Ottawa Senators in place of injured defenceman Nikita Zaitsev.

All signs pointed to Bernard-Docker drawing into the lineup when Zaitsev was forced to leave the pre-game skate early.

The 20-year-old was selected in the first round by the Senators in the 2018 draft.

He scored three goals and added 18 points for the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks in 27 NCAA games this season.