Pierre Dorion's stay in the nation's capital just got longer.

The Ottawa Senators announced an extension for their general manager that will take the 49-year-old Dorion through the 2024-2025 season.

"Dating to when he was named GM in 2016, Pierre has worked tirelessly towards building an organization that can compete with the National Hockey League's best," Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said in a statement. "He's dedicated, detailed and maintains a sound hockey mind. Under Pierre's leadership, we have the utmost confidence that this team will soon be recognized as one that is consistently meriting success."

From Ottawa, Dorion joined the team in 2007 as the team's chief amateur scout. Before being named GM, Dorion also served as the Senators' director of player personnel an as assistant GM under the late Bryan Murray.

Dorion is the team's eighth GM in franchise history and the Senators' next victory will be Dorion's 150th as GM. Only Murray (339) and John Muckler (240) have more.