The Ottawa Senators placed forward Filip Chlapik on unconditional waivers Thursday for purposes of contract termination.

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports the decision to terminate Chlapik's deal was mutually agreed upon.

Signed at a cap hit of $735,000 for this season, Chlapik was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this summer.

The 23-year-old centre is without a point in one game this season, having dressed for the Senators on Jan. 28 against the Vancouver Canucks. He is also without a point in two AHL games with the Belleville Senators.

Chlapik had three goals and six points in 31 games with the NHL Senators last season. He was selected by the team in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft.