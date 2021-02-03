The Ottawa Senators place veteran defenceman Braydon Coburn on waivers Wednesday.

The 35-year-old has one assist and is minus-5 in eight games with the Senators this season. He was a minus-3 in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

The Senators acquired Coburn along with forward Cedric Paquette and a second-round pick in 2022 from the Tampa Bay Lightning in December for Marian Gaborik and goaltender Anders Nilsson.

Coburn is in the final season of a two-year deal signed with the Lightning and carries a $1.7 million cap hit. He had a goal and three assists in 40 games last season for the Lightning and appeared in three postseason games during the team's Stanley Cup run.

A veteran of 972 career games, Coburn was selected eighth overall in 2003 by the Atlanta Thrashers.