Sens place Aberg on waivers for contract termination

The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Pontus Aberg on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

The Stockholm. Sweden native is expected to head back to Europe.

Aberg, 28, has two goals and 11 points in 17 games with the AHL's Belleville Senators this season.

A second-round pick (37th overall) by Nashville at the 2012 NHL Draft, Aberg has had NHL stints with the Predators, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild and Toronto Maple Leafs.

He has 17 goals and 44 points in 132 career NHL games.