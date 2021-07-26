The Ottawa Senators have extended qualifying offers to seven players on Monday, general manager Pierre Dorian announced.

Forwards:

Brady Tkachuk

Drake Batherson

Logan Brown

Vitaly Abramov

Defencemen:

Olle Alsing

Victor Mete

Goaltenders:

Filip Gustavsson

Tkachuk, 21, scored 17 goals and added 19 assists for the Sens last season. Since being drafted fourth overall by the team in the 2018 NHL Draft, Tkachuk has 60 goals and 65 assists in 198 career games.

Batherson, 23, was drafted by the club 121st overall in the 2017 NHL Draft. He scored 17 goals and 34 points in 56 games last season. He has 23 goals and 53 points in 99 career NHL games.

Brown, 23, has scored one goal and nine points in 30 NHL games. He was selected 11th overall by the Senators in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Abramov, 23, has played five games at the NHL level, scoring one goal. He was drafted in the third round (65th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Alsing, 25, played four games with the club during the 2020-21 season but did not record a point.

Mete, 23, played 28 games between the Senators and Montreal Canadiens last season, scoring one goal and adding four assists. He was claimed off waivers from the Canadiens in April. in 199 career NHL games, Mete has scored five goals and 36 points.

Gustavsson, 23, started seven games last season, posting a 5-1-2 record with a 2.16 goals-against average and .933 save percentage.