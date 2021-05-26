Ottawa Senators forward Vitaly Abramov signed a two-year deal Wednesday with the KHL's Traktor Chelyabinsk.

Abramov, who was held without a point in two games with the Senators this season, was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this summer. The 23-year-old had seven goals and 19 points in 23 games with the AHL's Belleville Senators this season.

Виталий Абрамов возвращается в «Трактор» 💪🏻 C воспитанником клуба достигнута договоренность о контракте на два года. pic.twitter.com/jbACOWbMJv — HCTraktor1947 (@HCTraktor1947) May 26, 2021

Abramov was acquired by the Senators at the trade deadline in 2019 from the Columbus Blue Jackets in the deal that saw Matt Duchene head the other way. He has one goal in five career games with the Senators.

The Chelyabinsk native was selected in third round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Blue Jackets.