Ottawa Senators rookie forward Tim Stützle is expected to miss a second straight game Thursday when the team faces the Winnipeg Jets.

Senators head coach DJ Smith said Wednesday Stützle will take part in the gameday skate, but is considered "doubtful" to face the Jets, after missing the first of three straight games against Winnipeg on Tuesday. He noted the team would not risk having the 19-year-old aggravate his current injury.

Selected third overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, Stützle has one goal through two games with the Senators this season. Smith said Tuesday the rookie is considered "day-to-day."

“Just a little nagging, minor injury that would be more of a day-to-day situation and we're just being more cautious and anything," head coach DJ Smith said.

The 19-year-old had five goals and 10 points in five games with Germany at the World Juniors prior to joining Ottawa's training camp.

Alex Galchenyuk skated in Stützle's spot on the team's second line in their overtime loss against the Jets, scoring in the second period.