2h ago
Sens' Sabourin to return to lineup Monday
Ottawa Senators forward Scott Sabourin will return to the lineup Monday against the Buffalo Sabres after missing more than a month of action due to injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Sabourin glad to be back skating with team after concussion
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Ottawa Senators forward Scott Sabourin will return to the lineup Monday against the Buffalo Sabres after missing more than a month of action due to injury.
Sabourin has been out since November 2 when he collided with the Boston Bruins' David Backes, sustaining a concussion, facial lacerations, and a broken nose.
The 27-year-old has a goal and an assist in 11 games for the Senators this season.