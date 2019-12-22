Sabourin glad to be back skating with team after concussion

Ottawa Senators forward Scott Sabourin will return to the lineup Monday against the Buffalo Sabres after missing more than a month of action due to injury.

Sabourin has been out since November 2 when he collided with the Boston Bruins' David Backes, sustaining a concussion, facial lacerations, and a broken nose.

The 27-year-old has a goal and an assist in 11 games for the Senators this season.