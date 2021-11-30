Poulin: Senators prospects 'are not all ready yet'

Ottawa Senators will miss the majority of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, head coach DJ Smith confirmed Tuesday.

Smith said the 21-year-old could return to play in a few games at the end of the season.

Pinto has appeared in just five games this season, sustaining a shoulder injury against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 13, the same day he was activated off injured reserve.

The No. 32 overall pick from the 2019 NHL Draft has one goal and eight points in 17 career games with the Senators.