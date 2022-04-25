The Ottawa Senators are likely to be without forwards Shane Pinto, Connor Brown, and Colin White for the remainder of the season.

Head coach D.J. Smith said it doesn't look like Pinto will play again this season while ruling out Brown for the rest of the season. Smith did not rule out White completely but said it was 'doubtful' he would play again this season.

DJ Smith says it doesn't look like Pinto will play this season. Kastelic and Sabourin will both come back up. Connor Brown is done for the year. Colin White is also doubtful. — Steve Lloyd (@TSNSteveLloyd) April 25, 2022

Pinto, 21, registered one assist in five NHL games this season. Pinto has not played since Nov. 13 due to a shoulder injury he initially sustained on Oct. 21.

Brown, 28, has played 64 games this season, scoring 10 goals and adding 29 assists. He has been sidelined since April 22 with an undisclosed injury.

White, 25, has played just 24 games this season, registering three goals and seven assists. White entered the league's COVID-19 protocols on April 16.

The Senators have three games remaining in their 2021-22 schedule against the New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers, and Philadelphia Flyers.