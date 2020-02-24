1h ago
Sens ship Ennis to Oilers for 5th-rounder
The Ottawa Senators have traded forward Tyler Ennis to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2021 according to TSN's Gord Miller.
TSN.ca Staff
In 61 games so far this season, Ennis has 14 goals to go along with 19 assists for a total of 33 points.
He spent the previous season in Toronto with the Maple Leafs, 2017-18 with the Minnesota Wild and played with the Buffalo Sabres from 2010 to 2017.