'We have to worry about ourselves': Sens focusing on season, not Tkachuk's contract

The Ottawa Senators signed restricted free agent Brady Tkachuk to a seven-year, $57.5M contract extension on Thursday.

The contract will carry an average value of $8.214 million for Tkachuk, who had 17 goals and 36 points in 56 games last season.

"We're thrilled to come to a long-term agreement with Brady," Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said. "He's a valuable member of our leadership group, is universally respected by his teammates and a player we're certain will have a significant impact on our success in the seasons ahead."

The 21-year-old missed all of training camp while negotiating a new deal with the team. While the Senators named four alternate captains on Thursday, head coach DJ Smith said Tkachuk would also wear an "A" once he arrived.

"This is an exciting day for the Ottawa Senators," general manager Pierre Dorion said. "Brady possesses a very dynamic skill set and is a prototypical power forward in today's NHL. He scores goals, he plays physical and exemplifies what it means to be a pro for all players in our organization."

The Senators will open their season without the winger on Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In 198 career NHL games, Tkachuk has recorded 60 goals and 65 assists, to go along with 250 penalty minutes.

The Scottsdale, Ariz., native was selected fourth overall by the Senators in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Earlier this off-season, the Senators signed forward Drake Batherson to a six-year, $29.85 million contract extension.