The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Clark Bishop to a one-year, two-way contract extension for the 2021-2022 season, the team announced on Thursday. The agreement holds a value of $800,000 in the National Hockey League and $200,000 in the American Hockey League.

The 25-year-old appeared in 13 games with the Senators during the 2020-21 season, registering three assists. He has also played in seven games with the AHL's Belleville Senators, scoring two goals and recording five assists.

"Clark proved to be a versatile player for us this past season," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "He possesses good speed, has a great work ethic and showcases a continuous willingness to play in hard areas. We're pleased to reach agreement with him."

Bishop was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the fifth round (127th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and has one goal and six assists in 38 career NHL games between the Hurricanes and Senators.