48m ago
Sens sign F Bishop to one-year extension
TSN.ca Staff
The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Clark Bishop to a one-year, two-way contract extension for the 2021-2022 season, the team announced on Thursday. The agreement holds a value of $800,000 in the National Hockey League and $200,000 in the American Hockey League.
The 25-year-old appeared in 13 games with the Senators during the 2020-21 season, registering three assists. He has also played in seven games with the AHL's Belleville Senators, scoring two goals and recording five assists.
Bishop was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the fifth round (127th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and has one goal and six assists in 38 career NHL games between the Hurricanes and Senators.