The Ottawa Senators signed newly acquired defenceman Josh Brown to a two-year, $2.4 million contract on Monday.

Brown was traded to the Senators last week from the Florida Panthers in exchange for a fourth-round pick in this week's draft.

The 26-year-old's contract carries an average annual value of $1.2 million, with a $1 million salary next season and a $1.4 million salary in 2021-22.

Brown posted three goals and eight points in 53 games with the Panthers this past season while averaging 13:25 of ice time. He was without a point in two games during the Return to Play.

"Josh Brown is a big, strong defenceman who plays a physical style of game," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said last week. "He's a defensive defenceman who skates very well and who is exceptionally competitive. He's also a very good shot blocker who clears a lot of space in front of the net. We're looking forward to seeing him in our lineup. "

A sixth-round pick of the Panthers in 2013, Brown split the 2018-19 season between the NHL and AHL. He had one goal and two points in 37 games with the Panthers and three goals in 22 games with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds.

The fourth-round pick sent to the Panthers in Friday's trade is the 95th overall selection.