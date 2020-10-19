Is this the turning point for the Senators?

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward J.C. Beaudin to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal is worth US$700,000 in the NHL and $80,000 in the American Hockey League.

Beaudin a 23-year-old from Longueuil, Que., had one assist and seven penalty minutes over 22 games with the Senators last season.

Injuries limited him to 13 games with the team’s AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators. He had six points (four goals, two assists) and two penalty minutes for Belleville.

Beaudin was selected by Colorado in the third round, 71st overall, at the 2015 NHL draft.

He was acquired by Ottawa in a Feb. 6, 2019 trade with the Avalanche.

“J.C. has established himself as a good depth player within the organization,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a release. “He made a great impression on the coaching staff both here and in Belleville and was deserving of the opportunities he received in Ottawa throughout last season. It’s a trend we hope to see continue.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2020.