OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Philippe Daoust to a three-year, entry-level contract, which will kick in next season.

The 20-year-old Daoust was taken in the sixth round, 158th overall, by Ottawa in the 2020 NHL Draft.

He is currently playing for the Saint John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL, where he has tallied 11 goals and 11 assists in 17 games.

"We’ve been very pleased with Philippe’s progress,” said Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion in a statement. "He’s a highly skilled forward who displays good offensive instincts and creativity. With Saint John serving as Memorial Cup host this spring, we expect him to play an important role throughout the Sea Dogs’ post-season."

Daoust, a native of Barrie, Ont., has also played part of this season with the AHL's Belleville Senators, collecting five assists in 15 games.

Prior to this season, Daoust played a couple seasons with the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL, recording 57 points in 79 games.

Daoust is the sixth player from the Senators' 2020 draft class the team has signed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2022.