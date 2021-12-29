What role could Stepan play with young Senators?

Ottawa Senators first-round pick Ridly Greig has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the club.

The native of Lethbridge, Alta., was one of five players released from the Canadian junior camp earlier this month because they were deemed unfit to continue, based on return-to-play protocols.

The Senators used their third first-round pick this year (28th overall) to select the Brandon Wheat Kings forward.

Greig had 26 goals and 34 assists in 56 games for Brandon last season.

"Ridly plays with an edge in all facets of the game," Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement. "He's a highly competitive centre with strong character who is difficult to play against, driven and especially motivated."