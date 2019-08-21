The Ottawa Senators have re-signed forward Colin White to a six-year, $28.5 million contract.

White will carry a $4.75 million cap hit on his new deal, making him the Senators' second-highest paid active player behind Bobby Ryan. White, who is the first player to sign a contract longer than five years with the Senators since Ryan in 2014, joins Ryan and Nikita Zaitsev as the only players on the team to be signed beyond the 2020-21 season.

"We've identified Colin as one of our core young players who will help drive our team's success in both the short and long term," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. "Colin plays the 200-foot game that is so coveted in today's NHL. He can skate, play on both special teams and is a character player and leader who loves hockey and this city. While he is coming off a season where he finished among rookie leaders in many categories, we also know he is just scratching the surface of his potential in this league. We're very happy that Colin will be a Senator for the next six years."

The 22-year-old, who was Ottawa's final remaining restricted free agent, scored 14 goals and posted 41 points in 71 games with the Senators this past season. He played for Team USA at the World Hockey Championship this spring, posting two goals and three points in eight games.

Drafted in the first round (21st overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, White has 16 goals and 47 points in 94 NHL games since debuting with the Senators in 2017.

The team announced his contract will have the following breakdown: $4M in 2019-20, $4M in 2020-21, $4.75M in 2021-22, $4.75 in 2022-23, $4.75M in 2023-24 and $6.25M in 2024-25.