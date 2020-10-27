The Ottawa Senators signed restricted free agent Filip Chlapik to a one-year, two-way contract on Tuesday.

The new deal will see the forward earn $735,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 in the American Hockey League.

The 23-year-old has three goals and six points in 31 games with the Senators this season, adding 10 goals and 22 points in 22 games with the AHL's Belleville Senators.

"Filip's a competitive player who works hard," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. "He has applied himself to becoming an important player for us in Belleville. We're confident that work ethic will be equally as effective for him as he strives to become the same type of player in Ottawa."

Chlapik was drafted by the Senators in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft.