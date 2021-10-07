Where's the disconnect between Tkachuk and the Sens?

The Ottawa Senators have signed veteran forward Tyler Ennis to a one-year contract worth $900,000, the team announced on Thursday. The 32-year-old was signed to a professional tryout on Sept. 19 and will return to the club for a second stint, following one season with the team in 2019-20.

News Release: The #Sens have signed forward Tyler Ennis to a one-year ($900,000) contract for 2021-22: — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 7, 2021

Ennis played 30 games with the Edmonton Oilers last season, scoring three goals and adding six assists. In 61 games with the Senators in 2019-20, Ennis scored 14 goals and 33 points.

Senators head coach D.J. Smith, who coached Ennis during his lone season with the team in 2019-20, praised Ennis’ versatility and the veteran experience he can provide.

“Tyler Ennis can play anywhere and bring some experience and patience,” said Smith. “He's a power play guy but hasn't had much PP time over the last two years in Edmonton.”

In 643 career NHL games, Ennis has 136 goals and 186 assists for 322 points. He was selected in the first round (26th overall) by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2008 NHL Draft.