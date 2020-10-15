Paul happy to avoid arbitration, excited about Sens' potential with new additions

The Ottawa Senators signed forward Evgenii Dadonov to a three-year, $15 million contract on Thursday.

Dadonov, who will carry a $5 million cap hit in each year of the deal, will earn $3.5M in 2020-21, $5M in 2021-22 and $6.5M in 2022-23. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun adds the deal includes a 10-team modified no-trade clause.

And a 10-team modified NTC, which is really becoming the norm now around the league https://t.co/iVIROVwKLx — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 15, 2020

The 31-year-old scored 25 goals and recorded 47 points in 69 games with the Florida Panthers last season. He had one assist in the playoff qualifying round as the Panthers were eliminated in four games by the New York Islanders.

Originally drafted by the Panthers in the third round (71st overall) at the 2007 NHL Draft, Dadonov joined the team in 2009. He was dealt to the Carolina Hurricanes In January 2012 and left North America in July 2012. After five seasons in the KHL, Dadonov signed with the Panthers as a free agent on July 1, 2017.

He is coming off a three-year, $12 million contract with the Panthers.

The Russian has 91 goals and 202 points in 280 career NHL games.