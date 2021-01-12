Sens submit plan to allow 6,000 fans when given green light by province

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said he has submitted a plan to allow 6,000 fans in the Canadian Tire Centre once public health officials give the green light.

"I've submitted a robust public safety plan that will allowe 6,000 fans in the Canadian Tire Centre that includes health protocols ranging from proper physical distancing, rapid testing and mask-wearing at all times inside the arena," Melnyk tweeted.

"We're ready to put the plan into practice once public health officials give us the green light."

The province of Ontario is currently in a shutdown until January 23, with the possibility it could be extended further.

Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said Tuesday the Leafs, Ontario's other team, currently have no plans to submit a similar plan.

"I can't speak for the Ottawa Senators, but those aren't the conversations we're having at this time," Shanahan said.