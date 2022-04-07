What should be made of Gallagher-Stützle back-and-forth?

Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle will not be available for Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators due to a lower-body injury.

Recalled from @BellevilleSens earlier today, Cole Reinhardt will make his @NHL debut. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) April 7, 2022

Stutzle, 20, appeared to injure his knee after colliding with Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki during Ottawa's 6-3 victory over the Canadiens on Tuesday.

The native of Viersen, Germany remained in the game but was considered a game-time decision at practice on Thursday.

Stutzle has registered 15 goals and 43 points in 68 games this season.

The 6-foot forward has 27 goals and 72 points in 121 career games, all with the Senators.