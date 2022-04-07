1h ago
Senators F Stutzle (lower-body) out vs. Predators
Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle will not be available for Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators due to a lower-body injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Stutzle, 20, appeared to injure his knee after colliding with Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki during Ottawa's 6-3 victory over the Canadiens on Tuesday.
The native of Viersen, Germany remained in the game but was considered a game-time decision at practice on Thursday.
Stutzle has registered 15 goals and 43 points in 68 games this season.
The 6-foot forward has 27 goals and 72 points in 121 career games, all with the Senators.