Phillips on honour of having number retired by Senators

The Ottawa Senators will retire defenceman Chris Phillips' number 4 later this season, the team announced on Saturday.

The former alternate captain and current team community ambassador played 17 seasons in the NHL, all with Ottawa. He amassed 71 goals and 217 assists in 1,179 NHL games.

The Fort McMurray, Alberta-born Phillips will have his jersey retired on Feb. 18 before a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.