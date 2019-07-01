McKenzie: If the Leafs want to upgrade their defence, they'll likely have to do it through trades

The Ottawa Senators are expected to sign veteran defenceman Ron Hainsey and forward Tyler Ennis once free agency opens, according to a report from TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Let’s keep the OTT-TOR theme going here: Expect OTT to sign veteran defenceman Ron Hainsey and forward Tyler Ennis to contracts today. Both, of course, played in TOR last season. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2019

Hainsey will be a mentor/stabilizer for a young OTT blueline. He already has a relationship with head coach DJ Smith, who ran the D in TOR last season. Hainsey and Ennis will assume a huge leadership role on a young OTT team where Smith is intent on establishing a new culture. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2019

The 38-year-old Hainsey tallied five goals and 18 assists in 81 regular season games with the Toronto Maple Leafs this past season. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Hainsey added one assist in seven games.

It's expected Hainsey's annual average value will be $3.5 million, per TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The expected AAV for Hainsey In Ottawa is $3.5 M https://t.co/eaDaU05lwc — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2019

Hainsey was originally drafted by the Montreal Canadiens 13th overall in the 2000 NHL Draft. Since playing for the Canadiens, Hainsey has played for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Hainsey won the 2017 Stanley Cup with the Penguins after being traded from the Hurricanes in February 2017.

The Connecticut native is coming off a two-year, $6 million contract.

Hainsey has recorded 241 assists and 299 points in 1068 NHL career games.

Ennis played 51 games for the Leafs last season, finishing with 12 goals and six assists. Prior to his time with the Leafs, Ennis spent a season with the Minnesota Wild and eight with the Buffalo Sabres. The 29-year-old has 117 goals and 159 assists in 543 career games in the NHL.